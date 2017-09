Nov 12 (Reuters) - ANF Immobilier SA :

* 9M gross rental income of 36.3 million euros ($39.02 million) versus 28.6 million euros a year ago

* 2015 revenue target is confirmed

* Positive quarterly figures support the objective of rental income growth target for the current year to 15 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9302 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)