BRIEF-Schmolz & Bickenbach Q3 revenue down 12 pct to EUR 619.7 mln
#Switzerland Market Report
November 12, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Schmolz & Bickenbach Q3 revenue down 12 pct to EUR 619.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Schmolz & Bickenbach AG :

* Q3 EBITDA decreased to 10.3 million euros (Q3 2014: 55.5 million euros)

* EBITDA guidance for fiscal year 2015 confirmed at 160 million - 180 million euros

* In total the company recorded a loss of 34.1 million euros ($36.67 million) in the third quarter 2015

* Q3 earnings after taxes from continuing operations at -32.7 million euros stayed behind the prior-year figure of 10.6 million euros

* Q3 revenue from continuing operations decreased by 84.3 million euros or 12.0 pct to 619.7 million euros (Q3 2014: 704.0 million euros)

* Anticipates sales volumes in 2015 to be slightly lower than 2014 levels Source text: bit.ly/1SkJQdM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9298 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

