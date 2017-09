Nov 12 (Reuters) - Thrombogenics NV :

* Announces FDA acceptance of investigational new drug (IND) application for phase II study with Jetrea for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (CIRCLE)

* Remains on track to recruit first patient in United States around year-end 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)