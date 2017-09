BRIEF-Aegon Q3 net loss in line with expectations

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Aegon NV :

* Q3 sales 2.60 billion euros ($2.80 billion)versus 2.33 billion euros year ago

* Q3 underlying earnings amount to 436 million euros, impacted by actuarial assumption changes

* Q3 underlying earnings before tax 436 million euros versus 365 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q3 return on equity of 6.8 pct, or 8.1 pct excluding assumption changes, versus 4.9 pct year ago

* Q3 net loss of 524 million euros versus loss of 509 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q3 operational free cash flows excluding market impacts and one-time items of 350 million euros

* Q3 gross deposits 19.4 billion euros versus 15.2 billion euros year ago

* As of quarter end solvency I ratio increases to 225 pct as a result of divestments and one-time adjustments