Nov 12 (Reuters) - Bank Uralsib PJSC :

* Says Vladimir Kogan acquired 82 pct stake in company on Nov. 9, while Finansovaya Korporatsiya Uralsib decreased stake in company to 15.1966 pct from 97.1966 pct Source text: bit.ly/1M8prHe, bit.ly/1O50sFv

