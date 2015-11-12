BRIEF-Delticom 9-month revenues EUR 354.2 mln, up 12.7 pct

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Delticom AG :

* 9-month revenues of 354.2 million euros ($380 million), an increase of 12.7 pct after 314.1 million euros in the prior-year period

* 9-month EBITDA came in at 8.6 million euros (9 months 2014: 8.0 million euros, +7.3 pct)

* 9-month EBIT came down by 10.3 pct from 1.8 million euros to 1.6 million euros due to higher depreciations

* 9-month consolidated net income totalled 0.6 million euros after -0.9 million euros in 9 months 2014

* Sees FY 2015 consolidated group revenues to lie in a range of between 530 million and 540 million euros on a full-year view Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9309 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)