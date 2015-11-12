FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-TBC Bank says Q3 profit rises 11 pct
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 12, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-TBC Bank says Q3 profit rises 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Tbc Bank‘i Ss :

* 3Rd quarter results

* Profit for 3Q 2015 up by 11 pct yoy, asset quality maintained

* Profit for 3Q 2015 up by 11.0% yoy to gel 50.6 million, delivering return on average equity of 18.2 pct

* Total operating income in 3Q 2015 up by 25.4 pct yoy to gel 143.3 million

* Cost to income ratio improved to 43.3 pct, compared to 49.3 pct in 3Q 2014

* Net interest margin at 7.9 pct in 3Q 2015, compared to 8.3 pct in 3Q 2014

* Total assets reached gel 6,936.4 million as of 30 September 2015, up by 37.5 pct yoy and by 10.6 pct qoq

* Gross loans and advances to customers increased to gel 4,560 million as of 30 September 2015, up by 41.2% yoy

* Expect our cost of risk for this year to be temporarily elevated in range of 2 to 2.3%, resulting in a ROE of around 18% (17.5%-18.5%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.