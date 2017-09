Nov 12 (Reuters) - Delfingen Industry SA :

* 9M net sales 130.9 million euros ($140.68 million) versus 114.7 million euros a year ago

* On the basis of a 1 pct to 2 pct growth of global automotive production for 2015, maintains its sales growth objectives above market evolution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9305 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)