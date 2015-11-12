FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Beazley 9-month gross written premiums grow 6 pct
November 12, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Beazley 9-month gross written premiums grow 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Beazley Plc :

* Premiums grew by 6 pct to $1,638 mln (2014: $1,546 mln) in nine months ended Sept. 30, 2015

* Premium rates on renewal business decreased by 2 pct

* Claims experience continues to be favourable

* Year to date investment yield of 1.1 pct (2014 full year investment return: 1.9 pct)

* Pleased to have achieved premium growth of 6 pct to date this year

* Growth was driven by specialty lines, our largest division, which grew by 19 pct to write premiums of $748 mln (2014: $627 mln)

* Overall renewal rate reduction for first nine months of year was 2 pct

* Expect to achieve a combined ratio better than our long term average

* Investment income for nine months to Sept. 30 was $50.3 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
