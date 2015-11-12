FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bactiguard says revises financial targets
#Healthcare
November 12, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bactiguard says revises financial targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Bactiguard Holding AB

* Says when evaluating financial targets it is evident that we are behind plan

* Says as we have also come to conclusion that it is not realistic to achieve current targets within original time frame, we revise them with 2015 as base year

* Says new growth target is an average annual growth of 20 percent over a five year period

* Says based on this growth rate, we expect to reach an ebitda margin of at least 30 percent by end of five year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

