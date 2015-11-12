FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-IC Group Q1 2015/16 operating profit DKK 163 million
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
November 12, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-IC Group Q1 2015/16 operating profit DKK 163 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - IC Group A/S :

* Q1 2015/16 revenue 843 million Danish crowns ($121.5 million) versus 828 million crowns year ago

* Q1 2015/16 operating profit 163 million crowns versus 141 million crowns year ago

* Expects revenue growth to attain a level of 4 percent

* Expects the consolidated operating profit to be realized with an EBIT margin of about 10 percent

* Investments for the financial year 2015/16 are expected to be in the region of 3-4 percent of revenue

Source text: bit.ly/1WTqwFR

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9405 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.