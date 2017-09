Nov 12 (Reuters) - Card Factory Plc :

* Announce a trading update for nine months ended 31 October 2015

* Total sales growth of 7.9 pct (9 months ended 31 October 2014: +8.7%)

* Board’s expectations for full financial year unchanged

* Group has continued to trade in line with board’s expectations

* We remain on track to deliver approximately 50 net new stores in current financial year