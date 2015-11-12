FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rexam sees growth in global can volumes in 2016
#Market News
November 12, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rexam sees growth in global can volumes in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Rexam Plc

* Results for group for period from July 1 are in line with our plans

* Overall global beverage can volumes were up 3 pct (1 pct excluding acquisition of UAC) in q3

* Looking into 2016, environment remains challenging but we continue to expect growth in global can volumes

* At current aluminium premium rates, we would expect a £30-35m tailwind, although premium remains uncertain

* Ball transaction is still expected to close in H1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
