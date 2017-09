Nov 12 (Reuters) - NH Hotel Group SA :

* 9-month recurring net loss 8.2 million euros ($8.81 million) excluding Hoteles Royal versus loss 30.2 million euros year ago

* 9-month revenue 991.1 million euros excluding Hoteles Royal versus 934.8 million euros year ago

* 9-month RevPar up 10.7 percent at 59.1 euros year on year

* 9-month occupancy rate at 68.4 percent versus 68.1 percent year on year Source text for Eikon:

