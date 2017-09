Nov 12 (Reuters) - Serendipity Innovations publ AB :

* Sdiptech AB plans to carry out directed share issue, intends to issue ordinary B-shares to a value of 70 million Swedish crowns ($8.1 million) with reserved right to increase this amount Source text for Eikon:

