BRIEF-Roodmicrotec Q3 sales sees limited increase on average for first two quarters of this year
November 12, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Roodmicrotec Q3 sales sees limited increase on average for first two quarters of this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Roodmicrotec N.V. :

* In Q3 of 2015, sales saw a limited increase on average for first two quarters of this year

* Book-To-Bill ratio continues to rise, and stood at 1.5 in Q3 2015

* Second half of 2015 will show an increase of sales compared to first half of 2015

* Maintain previously stated long-term objective of annual autonomous growth of between 3 pct and 13 pct at an average growth of semiconductor market of 6 pct

* Booked some large long-term orders in first nine months of 2015, which will generate stable recurring sales for next few years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
