Nov 12 (Reuters) - Nmas 1 Dinamia SA :

* Agrees to sell 70.6 percent of its unit Nmas1 Dinamia Portfolio SA to funds managed by Access Capital Partners SA

* The sale price ascends to 57.2 million euros ($61.5 million) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9306 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)