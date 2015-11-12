BRIEF-William Demant says keeps 2015 guidance unchanged

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aid maker William Demant

* Says keeps 2015 guidance unchanged

* Says for the full year, continues to expect growth in sales and earnings and an operating profit (EBIT) of 1.8-2.0 billion Danish crowns ($547 million), including Audika

* Says take-over of Audika is expected to positively impact consolidated revenue by an estimated 194216 million crowns

* Says impact on EBIT due to acquisition is expected to be limited due to transaction costs and other non-recurring costs related to takeover

* Says year-to-date, unit growth on global market for hearing aids is estimated to have slightly exceeded group’s general assumption of 34 percent unit growth in market

* Unit growth in the U.S. market slowed down in the second half of the year, especially on Veterans Affairs (VA), compared to the 9 percent unit growth rate recorded in the first half of 2015