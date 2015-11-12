FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-William Demant says keeps 2015 guidance unchanged
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 12, 2015 / 7:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-William Demant says keeps 2015 guidance unchanged

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aid maker William Demant

* Says keeps 2015 guidance unchanged

* Says for the full year, continues to expect growth in sales and earnings and an operating profit (EBIT) of 1.8-2.0 billion Danish crowns ($547 million), including Audika

* Says take-over of Audika is expected to positively impact consolidated revenue by an estimated 194216 million crowns

* Says impact on EBIT due to acquisition is expected to be limited due to transaction costs and other non-recurring costs related to takeover

* Says year-to-date, unit growth on global market for hearing aids is estimated to have slightly exceeded group’s general assumption of 34 percent unit growth in market

* Unit growth in the U.S. market slowed down in the second half of the year, especially on Veterans Affairs (VA), compared to the 9 percent unit growth rate recorded in the first half of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9428 Danish crowns) (Reporting By Annabella Nielsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.