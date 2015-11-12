BRIEF-Euwax 9-mth earnings after taxes up at EUR 10.1 mln

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Euwax AG :

* 9-Month earnings before tax amounted to 14.6 million euros ($15.69 million) (9 months 2014: 10.3 million euros)

* 9-month total revenue 24.7 million euros (9 months 2014: 19.3 million euros)

* 9-month earnings after taxes amounted to 10.1 million euros (9 months 2014: 7.1 million euros)

* Sees positive business development for the full year 2015

* Due to the volatile market development, executive board expects a more positive business development for the full year 2015 than forecasted previously