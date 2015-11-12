FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Euwax 9-mth earnings after taxes up at EUR 10.1 mln
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 12, 2015 / 7:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Euwax 9-mth earnings after taxes up at EUR 10.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Euwax AG :

* 9-Month earnings before tax amounted to 14.6 million euros ($15.69 million) (9 months 2014: 10.3 million euros)

* 9-month total revenue 24.7 million euros (9 months 2014: 19.3 million euros)

* 9-month earnings after taxes amounted to 10.1 million euros (9 months 2014: 7.1 million euros)

* Sees positive business development for the full year 2015

* Due to the volatile market development, executive board expects a more positive business development for the full year 2015 than forecasted previously Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9306 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.