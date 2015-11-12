FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nordkom buys advertisement bureaus and carries out rights issue of about SEK 9 mln
November 12, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nordkom buys advertisement bureaus and carries out rights issue of about SEK 9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Nordkom AB :

* Buys advertisement bureaus

* Buys 100% of Scholz & Friends Stockholm AB, 70% of Friends Tactics Sweden AB, 50% of Friends & Insights AB and 20 percent of Parapix AB

* Carries out rights issue of about 9 million Swedish crowns ($1.0 million)

* Transaction is expected to close after its EGM that will be held around Dec. 15, 2015

* Purchase price will consist of cash payment of 15 million crowns, with 8 million crowns payable in cash at closing and 7 million crowns will be paid by promissory note

* Magnus Widgren will become new Nordkom CEO after the merger

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6781 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

