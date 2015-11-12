FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Co-Operative Bank says cost reduction programme remain on track
November 12, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Co-Operative Bank says cost reduction programme remain on track

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Co-operative Bank Plc :

* Mortgage origination is recovering to required levels with completions for 9 mths to Sept. 30, 2015 totalling 1.81bn stg

* Asset spreads remain under pressure due to strong competition in mortgage market

* Work continues on developing shape of SME business going forward

* Efficiency savings to date are slightly better than plan

* Digital programme on track for Q1 2016 release of new foundation technology

* Cost reduction programme remains on track

* Securitised almost half of optimum portfolio (3.14 bln stg)

* Has agreed with PRA that it is no longer required to issue further subordinated debt to cover its capital requirement this year

* Share of sale proceeds from Visa Europe stake will comprise mix of cash, series B preferred stock and contingent earn-out consideration

* Proceeds from Visa deal will be about EUR 56 million in cash and about EUR 35 million in stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

