Nov 12 (Reuters) - Tallink Grupp AS :

* Q3 net profit 45.2 million euros versus 36.2 million euros year ago

* Q3 revenue 273.6 million euros versus 262.7 million euros year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 76.8 million euros versus 64.0 million euros year ago

* Net debt as at Sept. 30 of 583.6 million euros versus 614.5 million euros as at June 30 Source text for Eikon:

