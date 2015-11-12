FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Elica Q3 net profit rises to 2.0 million euros
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
November 12, 2015 / 12:42 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Elica Q3 net profit rises to 2.0 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Elica SpA :

* Q3 net profit 2.0 million euros ($2.14 million) versus 484,000 euros a year ago

* Q3 revenue 105.1 million euros versus 97.3 million euros a year ago

* Confirms FY 2015 guidance for revenue and EBITDA before restructuring costs

* Confirms FY 2015 net revenue growth of between 3 and 5 percent in comparison to FY 2014

* Confirms growth in FY 2015 EBITDA before restructuring costs between 7 and 14 percent in comparison to FY 2014

Source text: bit.ly/1PpRx4F Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9331 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

