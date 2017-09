Nov 12 (Reuters) - Poujoulat SA :

* Acquires 70 pct of two Swiss companies, namely CHIME-FLEX and TECHNI-FLEX

* Founders of acquired companies Patrick Neurohr, Pierre Alain Praz et Philippe Briguet to keep together 30 pct of capital and stay at command

