BRIEF-Elekta: Under investigation for suspected antitrust violations in Italy

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Elekta Publ Ab :

* Says Elekta’s operations in Italy under investigation for suspected antitrust violations

* Says Elekta is fully cooperating with the Italian authorities

* In fiscal year 2014/15 Italy accounted for 3.5 pct of Elekta’s total net sales

* Elekta General Counsel, Jonas Bolander, said: "Elekta has very clear policies and procedures regarding code of conduct and fair competition. Elekta has zero tolerance toward any deviation of its code of conduct, of which fair competition is one important element."