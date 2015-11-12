FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Brainworks Capital Management - provides circular with mandatory offer by Brainworks to Dawn Properties minority shareholders
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 12, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Brainworks Capital Management - provides circular with mandatory offer by Brainworks to Dawn Properties minority shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Brainworks Capital Management (Private) Ltd:

* Provides circular with details of mandatory offer by Brainworks to Dawn Properties Ltd minority shareholders

* Offers to acquire from Dawn Properties minority shareholders all or part of their Dawn Properties shares for offer consideration

* Dawn Properties shareholders who accept the mandatory offer by the closing date shall receive $0.02 per share

* Intention of Brainworks Capital and the independent board of Dawn Properties to retain the listing of Dawn Properties on the ZSE

* Dawn Properties shareholders who elect not to accept offer or elect to accept offer in part, will remain shareholders of Dawn Properties Source text (bit.ly/1M8CUih)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.