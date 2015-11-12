FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oldenburgische Landesbank 9-mth result after tax up at EUR 28.4 mln
#Financials
November 12, 2015 / 10:13 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Oldenburgische Landesbank 9-mth result after tax up at EUR 28.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Oldenburgische Landesbank AG :

* 9-month net interest income increased to 183.3 million euros ($196.41 million) (previous year: 177.4 million euros)

* 9-month net commission income decreased to a total of 50.6 million euros (previous year: 53.7 million euros)

* 9-month result before tax at 42.9 million euros versus 30.9 million euros year ago

* 9-month result after tax of 28.4 million euros achieved (previous year: 21.4 million euros)

* Confirms FY 2015 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9333 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

