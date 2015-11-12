FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kordsa Global eyes acquisition opportunities in Europe and U.S. - CEO Cenk Alper
November 12, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kordsa Global eyes acquisition opportunities in Europe and U.S. - CEO Cenk Alper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) -

* Kordsa Global eyes acquisition opportunities in Europe and U.S. in composite sector - CEO Cenk Alper

* CEO Cenk Alper said in a Reuters interview that company considers capacity increase in its Indonesia yarn facility in the upcoming years

* CEO says company revises FY revenue growth outlook to 5-15 pct from 10- 20 pct due to changing market conditions

* Company confirms its FY EBITDA growth outlook at 25-35 pct

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Reported by Ceyda Çalayan, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)

