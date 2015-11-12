FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jefferies says Certain Index Ventures completed sale of 25 mln shares in Just Eat
November 12, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Jefferies says Certain Index Ventures completed sale of 25 mln shares in Just Eat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Jefferies International Limited :

* Certain Index Ventures Funds have completed sale of 25 mln ordinary shares in Just Eat

* Sale at a price of 440p per ordinary share for gross proceeds of approximately 110 million pounds.

* Index Ventures funds now hold 56 mln ordinary shares (in aggregate) of Just Eat Plc, representing approximately 8.3 pct of issued ordinary share capital

* Jefferies International Ltd acted as bookrunner in relation to placing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

