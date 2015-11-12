FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blue Vision informs about future projects in Russia; keeps 2015 outlook
November 12, 2015 / 11:13 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Blue Vision informs about future projects in Russia; keeps 2015 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Blue Vision A/S :

* Keeps 2015 outlook

* Says it’s the right moment to take up investments in Russia

* Negotiates acquisition of 4 - 5,000 hectares agricultural land in the Krasnodar region, Russia, which later is expected to be leased to a solid Danish tenant for at least 10 years

* Aims to acquire additional farm land in Krasnodar region, Russia, within next 2 years

* Is in negotiations to acquire a substantial interest in a company that owns a large office property located in Moscow

* Says is to provide self-financing of 60 million Danish crowns (about $9 million), which is envisaged by issuing new shares Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

