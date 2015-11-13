FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Poland's KGHM to cut 2016 investment amid low copper prices
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2015 / 12:27 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Poland's KGHM to cut 2016 investment amid low copper prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - KGHM Polska Miedz SA

* Poland’s KGHM, which is Europe’s No.2 copper producer, said on Friday it planned to limit 2016 CAPEX expenditures in the face of lower copper prices.

* “We are verifying our expenditures and we plan CAPEX reduction in 2016,” KGHM’s chief financial executive, Jaroslaw Romanowski told a news conference.

* The CFO also said that KGHM may run mining asset impairment tests before the end of this year. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.