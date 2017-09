Nov 12 (Reuters) - Cyfrowy Polsat SA :

* A board member of Poland’s largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat, Maciej Stec, said the company expects single-digit growth in the television advertisement market in 2015 and 2016.

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)