BRIEF-Bioscience says liquidators to proceed with winding up company

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Bioscience Brands Ltd :

* Renewal of cautionary announcement

* Liquidators are proceeding with winding up of company in absence of any other alternatives being presented for consideration

* Whilst various initiatives were being investigated outside liquidation process, there is no progress and discussions have now been terminated

* Shareholders are advised to continue to exercise caution when dealing in company’s shares until such time as a further announcement is made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)