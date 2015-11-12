FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Foschini Group H1 HEPS from cont ops up 16,6 pct to 470,2 cents
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 12, 2015 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Foschini Group H1 HEPS from cont ops up 16,6 pct to 470,2 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Foschini Group Ltd

* H1 group turnover up 33,6 pct to r9,8 billion (excluding phase eight: 10,8 pct)

* H1 headline earnings per share from continuing operations up 16,6 pct to 470,2 cents

* Interim distribution of scrip with a cash dividend alternative of 306,0 cents per share - 16,3 pct increase

* Anticipate opening in excess of 70 new stores in sub-saharan africa during second half of financial year

* We expect South African economic environment to remain challenging.

* Total retail turnover growth for first six weeks of second half was at stronger levels to first half growing by 34,6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
