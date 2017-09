Nov 12 (Reuters) - Kwg Kommunale Wohnen AG

* 9-month revenues of 35.769 million euros ($38.4 million) (1-9 months/2014: 45.350 million euros)

* 9-month rental income have decreased by approximately 2 pct to 32.6 million euros in the first nine months 2015 (1-9 months/2014: 33.226 million euros)

* 9-month group earnings after taxes doubled to 8.861 million euros (1-9 months/2014: 4.298 million euros)

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9314 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)