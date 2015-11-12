FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Unilever East Africa enters into MoU with Tatu City
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 12, 2015 / 3:23 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Unilever East Africa enters into MoU with Tatu City

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc :

* Unilever East Africa has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Tatu City Limited for acquisition of 70 acres of industrial land

* Move is part of a stream of investment activities that Unilever aims to roll out over coming years to drive growth in East Africa

* Unilever also announced plans to relocate its current offices from industrial area to Watermark Business Park in Karen area in early 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)

