BRIEF-Computer Sciences confirms interest in UK's Xchanging
November 12, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Computer Sciences confirms interest in UK's Xchanging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Computer Sciences Corp :

* Computer Sciences Corporation statement regarding possible offer for Xchanging plc

* Confirmed that it has sent a letter to Xchanging Plc’s board outlining its interest in making an offer to acquire entire issued

* CSC’s proposal represents a premium of over 6 percent to Capita Plc’s recommended all cash final offer of 160 pence per share

* Share capital of Xchanging by way of an all cash offer of 170 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
