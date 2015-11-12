BRIEF-Computer Sciences confirms interest in UK's Xchanging

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Computer Sciences Corp :

* Computer Sciences Corporation statement regarding possible offer for Xchanging plc

* Confirmed that it has sent a letter to Xchanging Plc’s board outlining its interest in making an offer to acquire entire issued

* CSC’s proposal represents a premium of over 6 percent to Capita Plc’s recommended all cash final offer of 160 pence per share

* Share capital of Xchanging by way of an all cash offer of 170 pence per share