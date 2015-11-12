BRIEF-Nedap expects FY 2015 profit before taxes to be down 10 pct

Nov 12 (Reuters) - NV Nederlandsche Apparatenfabriek Nedap :

* Says 2015 revenue is expected to equal 2014 levels around 177.2 million euros ($191.2 million)

* Says 2015 profit before taxation, excluding exceptional costs, is due to be down around 10 pct on last year (12.4 million euros in 2014)

* Says 2015 exceptional costs are primarily related to supply chain reorganisation and amount to around 10 million euros before taxation

* Says 2015 dividends for 2015 will be based on the profit excluding exceptional costs

($1 = 0.9268 euros)