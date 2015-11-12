FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Communications Equipment
November 12, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nedap expects FY 2015 profit before taxes to be down 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - NV Nederlandsche Apparatenfabriek Nedap :

* Says 2015 revenue is expected to equal 2014 levels around 177.2 million euros ($191.2 million)

* Says 2015 profit before taxation, excluding exceptional costs, is due to be down around 10 pct on last year (12.4 million euros in 2014)

* Says 2015 exceptional costs are primarily related to supply chain reorganisation and amount to around 10 million euros before taxation

* Says 2015 dividends for 2015 will be based on the profit excluding exceptional costs

Source text: bit.ly/1O5N8AN Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9268 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
