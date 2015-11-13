BRIEF-PSP Swiss Property 9-mth net income CHF 132.4 mln

Nov 13 (Reuters) - PSP Swiss Property AG :

* 9-month net income including changes in fair value amounted to 132.4 million Swiss francs ($132.23 million) (Q1-Q3 2014: 138.9 million francs)

* Operating income excluding changes in fair value decreased by 5.3 pct in Q1-Q3 2015, compared to corresponding previous year’s period (from 129.5 million francs to 122.6 million francs)

* FY 2015 EBITDA forecast confirmed

* Lower EBITDA excluding changes in fair value of 230 millon francs is expected for FY 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0013 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)