BRIEF-Colas 9-month operating income rises to 195 million euros
November 13, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Colas 9-month operating income rises to 195 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Colas SA :

* Reports 9 month revenue of 8.9 billion euros ($9.59 billion), down by 3 percent

* 9 month operating income is 195 million euros, up by 29 million euros

* 9 month net profit attributable to the group is up at 189 million euros compared to 2014 (which included a 385-million euro capital gain from Cofiroute)

* Says revenue for 2015 is expected to be down slightly from the 12.4 billion euros recorded in 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1GZPi5x Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9282 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
