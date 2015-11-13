FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Flow Traders 9-month adjusted net profit up 188 pct at 98.5 mln euros
November 13, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Flow Traders 9-month adjusted net profit up 188 pct at 98.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Flow Traders NV :

* Reports 9-month net trading income of 240.2 million euros ($258.8 million) versus 99.5 million euros a year ago

* 9-month adjusted EBITDA is 125.4 million euros versus 44.0 million euros a year ago

* 9-month adjusted net profit is 98.5 million euros versus 34.2 million euros a year ago

* During Q4 Flow Traders expects to complete the sale of part of its infrastructure. No material financial impact is expected

Source text: bit.ly/1RST8xP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9282 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

