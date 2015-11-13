FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pinnacle Holdings says Pierre Spies to become joint CEO from Jan. 1
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
November 13, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pinnacle Holdings says Pierre Spies to become joint CEO from Jan. 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Holdings Ltd

* Pierre Spies will assume role of joint ceo effective 1 january 2016

* Tim Humphreys-Davies and Craig Brunsden appointed as managing directors of two major ict distribution units

* Arnold Fourie will continue as joint ceo of pinnacle until 30 june 2016

* Arnold Fourie has agreed to accept role of non-executive chairman of group effective July 1 2016

* Ashley Tugendhaft current non-executive chairman will assume role of deputy chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.