Nov 13 (Reuters) - Technicolor SA :

* Announces completion of 227 million euro ($244.8 million) rights offering

* Total demand of approximately 600 million euros; subscription rate of 264 pct

* 47,497,822 new shares were subscribed by irrevocable entitlement representing 98.2 pct of new shares to be issued

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9271 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)