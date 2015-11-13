FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 13, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ecotel Communication Q3 turnover down at EUR 24.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Ecotel Communication AG :

* Consolidated turnover decreased in Q3 by 2.0 million euros to 24.4 million euros

* Q3 revenue in B2B core business increases by 4 pct to 10.8 million euros

* Q3 gross profit increased by 7 pct to 6.9 million euros

* 9-month net income 1.3 million euros ($1.40 million) or 0.36 euros per share (EPS)

* 9-month free cash flow 4.3 million euros or 1.23 euros per share

* Confirms forecast published in 2014 annual report and continues to expect EBITDA of 7.5 million - 8.5 million euros for current business year 2015, with revenue of 90 million - 100 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9276 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

