BRIEF-Tetragon Master Fund announces tender to buy $60 mln of TFG non-voting shares
November 13, 2015

BRIEF-Tetragon Master Fund announces tender to buy $60 mln of TFG non-voting shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Tetragon Financial Group Ltd :

* Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited (Master Fund) announces tender offer to purchase $60,000,000 of Tetragon Financial Group (TVG) Ltd non-voting shares

* Offer will be conducted as a “modified Dutch auction” with shareholders able to tender their TFG non-voting shares at prices ranging from $10.00 up to and including $11.40 per share

* Offer is expected to expire at 1.00 pm GMT Dec. 11, unless terminated earlier

