FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Softcat says IPO priced at 240 pence/shr
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
November 13, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Softcat says IPO priced at 240 pence/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Softcat Plc IPO-SOFT.L:

* Announces successful pricing of its initial public offering of 63,919,956 ordinary shares at 240 pence per share

* Based on offer price, market capitalisation of company will be 472.3 million stg

* IPO is expected to raise total gross proceeds of approximately 153.4 million stg assuming no exercise of over-allotment option, and 176.4 million stg assuming exercise in full of over-allotment option

* IPO will consist of sale of shares currently held by founders of Softcat, senior members of management team, and certain current and former employees

* IPO represents approximately 32.5 pct of issued share capital of company assuming no exercise of over-allotment option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.