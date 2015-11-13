BRIEF-Softcat says IPO priced at 240 pence/shr

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Softcat Plc IPO-SOFT.L:

* Announces successful pricing of its initial public offering of 63,919,956 ordinary shares at 240 pence per share

* Based on offer price, market capitalisation of company will be 472.3 million stg

* IPO is expected to raise total gross proceeds of approximately 153.4 million stg assuming no exercise of over-allotment option, and 176.4 million stg assuming exercise in full of over-allotment option

* IPO will consist of sale of shares currently held by founders of Softcat, senior members of management team, and certain current and former employees

* IPO represents approximately 32.5 pct of issued share capital of company assuming no exercise of over-allotment option