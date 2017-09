Nov 13 (Reuters) - Stanley Gibbons Group Plc :

* Interim results for six months ended 30 September 2015

* Sales of 27 million stg for six months ended 30 September 2015 (2014: 27.1 million stg)

* Like-For-Like sales, excluding Mallett acquisition, were 21.6 mln stg, down 21 pct on prior period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)