BRIEF-RCS Mediagroup widens 9-Month net loss to 126.4 million euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 13, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-RCS Mediagroup widens 9-Month net loss to 126.4 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Rizzoli Corriere Della Sera Mediagroup SpA (RCS Mediagroup) :

* RCS Mediagroup says will hold shareholder meeting on Dec. 16 to decide on new authorization for capital hike

* 9-Month net loss 126.4 million euros ($136.22 million) versus loss 93.1 million euros year ago

* Net financial position at Sept. 30 is 500 million euros versus 515.3 million euros at Sept. 30, 2014

* For Q4 expects revenue stable and increase in EBITDA

* Sees 2015 revenue decrease of 3 pct and EBITDA before non recurring items at 7 percent of the revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9279 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

