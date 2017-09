Nov 12 (Reuters) - Advenis SA :

* Reports Q3 revenue of 21.2 million euros ($22.8 million)compared to last year’s figures of 18.3 million euros legal and 19.6 million euros proforma

* Says the group is now structured to meet its 2017 targets Source text: bit.ly/1NNHi8Z Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9282 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)