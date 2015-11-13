FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IBA signs final contracts for three proton therapy centers in UK
November 13, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-IBA signs final contracts for three proton therapy centers in UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Ion Beam Applications SA :

* Signs contracts with Proton Partners International (PPI) to install three ProteusONE compact proton therapy systems in private clinics in the United Kingdom: one in Newport (Wales), one in Newcastle (England) and a third location to be identified at a later stag

* Contracts, which were previously announced upon the signing of a letter of intent in an IBA press release dated June 25, will also include a long-term service agreement

* Says typical end-user price for a ProteusONE system with this service contract ranges between 35 million euros and 40 million euros ($37.74 million to $43.13 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9275 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

